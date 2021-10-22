Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO celebrate its newly operational Belville treatment plant

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO celebrated a ribbon cutting today, for its wastewater treatment plant expansion.

The plant on Chappell Loop Road was gifted to Brunswick Regional Water in 2003 by the Town of Belville.

It has been expanded from a 400,000 gallon per day plant to a 650,000 gallon per day plant, to accommodate the town’s rapid growth. H2GO chairman, Ronnie Jenkins, says the expansion is a step toward creating the first reclaimed water irrigation district in Brunswick County.

“The most important thing we’ve got to work on the infrastructure, and keep working on the infrastructure, —so that we will meet the demands that is coming into the northern end of the county,” said Ronnie Jenkins, H2GO chairman.

H2GO’S Belville expansion has been updated to H2GO’s current extended aeration treatment plant with tertiary filters, and the plant is now fully operational.