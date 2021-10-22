Courageous breast cancer survivor to compete in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —In New Hanover County more than 2,500 athletes are prepping for the Ironman 70.3, that takes place this weekend.

WWAY spoke with one competitor, a breast cancer survivor, who traveled from Winston-Salem to compete in the event.

This is Joyce Mounce’s second time participating in the North Carolina Ironman 70.3 triathlon, her first time participating was in 2017.

In November of 2019 Joyce was diagnosed with breast cancer, and then had a double mastectomy that same year. She has been training up for the triathlon as she recovered.

“The day I came home from the hospital, I signed up with my girlfriends for this race. Knowing that, I could do this and that I was going to push through get back to training, get back to normal activity, and not let cancer define me,” said Joyce Mounce, Ironman 70.30 competitor.

The triathlon Joyce signed up for in 2019 was deferred to this year due to the pandemic, giving her 2 years to prepare for the event, and she has trained with her friends, who will compete beside her.

“That’s what pushes me to get out there and do the 4:30/5:00 am runs that it requires or to do the early morning bike rides,” said Joyce Mounce. Every time we go out it’s an adventure, whether it’s a flat tire, whether it’s we don’t feel good that day, it’s having some quality girl time that I so appreciate.”

Her goal of conquering this triathlon, swimming, biking, and running a total of 70.3 miles, holding a deeper meaning her second time competing.

“I am definitely at a better place than I was when I did this the first time, and so I’m looking forward to just being out there and being grateful to be out there, and grateful for the day and the environment, and the community,” said Mounce.

On Saturday the swimming portion of the triathlon will begin in Wrightsville Beach, competitors will then ride their bikes into Pender County, and will returning to New Hanover County, wrapping things up with a run in Wilmington.