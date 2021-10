LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The East Columbus Gator football team is in quarantine and will not play tonight against the Stallions in their Waccamaw Conference showdown.

The game will not be rescheduled.

- Advertisement -

This will not affect next week’s game against West Columbus. That game is the last week of the regular season.

The Gators are currently 3-4. The Gators are still expected to make the 1A Playoffs.