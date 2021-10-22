Man accused of leading officers on chase, backing into patrol car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several drug and assault charges after a brief chase in Wilmington.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, the Mobile Field Force, which is comprised of Wilmington police officers and New Hanover County sheriff deputies attempted to stop a suspicious black Volkswagen Jetta in the 0 block of Covil Avenue on Wednesday night.

Police say the driver took off and officers pursued. The suspect, identified as Massimo Campana, 30, stopped in traffic in the 4500 block of Wrightsville Avenue before backing up and ramming a patrol unit.

Officers got out and arrested Campana.

He has been charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun, PWIMSD Methamphetamine, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance, Speed to Elude Arrest with Aggravating Factors, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and AWDW Government Official, among other charges.

He is currently being held without bond.