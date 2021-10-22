Market research firm to open Wilmington office, creating 40 new jobs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A market research firm plans to establish its technology hub in downtown Wilmington, bringing 40 new jobs to the area.

Suzy will be leasing 12k square feet on the top floor of 319 N. Third Street. The average annual salary for the new jobs is $120,000, which is well above New Hanover County’s overall average annual wage of $54,891.

With $78 million in funding raised since the onset of the pandemic and two major product launches, Forbes recently named Suzy as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021.

“The old-fashioned way of focusing on volume and size as the primary driver for success is over. To build a company in today’s age, one must focus on quality,” said William Mansfield, Chief Technology Officer of Suzy. “Our new office in Wilmington will provide the foundation for our hybrid workforce to grow without sacrifice. I am excited to bring Suzy’s excellence to Wilmington and provide what we all desire: a hybrid workplace that cares about work-life balance. Wilmington has a uniquely talented workforce in place and offers an exceptional quality of life for those who are lucky enough to live here. And once you’re here, you don’t really want to leave.”

The jobs will be created over the next three years.

“Job seekers – especially millennials and Gen Z workers – are attracted to communities like Wilmington because of the area’s lifestyle and promising job growth. The community is tight-knit and locals are truly willing to go the extra mile to help out their neighbors. This is especially true for those who wish to launch or scale a business in the Port City,” said Natalie English, president and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. “The community is incredibly supportive of startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners.”