Police searching for hit and run driver who left pedestrian in critical condition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for the driver of a truck who hit a pedestrian and drove off.
It happened around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5200 block of Market Street.
Police say a pedestrian crossing Market Street was hit by a gold or silver midsized pickup truck which was traveling east on Market. This is in the area between Chick-Fil-A and the College Road overpass.
Witnesses describe the suspect as an older white male, possibly in his 70s, with a “hunchback.”
The pedestrian remains in critical condition following emergency surgery.
Contact Wilmington Police or Officer Eric Lippert at eric.lippert@wilmingtonnc.gov if you have any information.