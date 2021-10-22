Police searching for hit and run driver who left pedestrian in critical condition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for the driver of a truck who hit a pedestrian and drove off.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5200 block of Market Street.

Police say a pedestrian crossing Market Street was hit by a gold or silver midsized pickup truck which was traveling east on Market. This is in the area between Chick-Fil-A and the College Road overpass.

Witnesses describe the suspect as an older white male, possibly in his 70s, with a “hunchback.”

The pedestrian remains in critical condition following emergency surgery.

Contact Wilmington Police or Officer Eric Lippert at eric.lippert@wilmingtonnc.gov if you have any information.