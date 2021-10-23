‘Art-oberfest 2021’ showcases the works of nearly 40 local artists

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to participate in the third annual neighborhood art crawl along Wrightsville Avenue and Pender Avenue in Wilmington.

‘Art-oberfest 2021’ displayed the works of nearly 40 local artists, many of who live in the home that line the streets of the event.

This year’s showcase was extra special, honoring portrait artist Sandy Lee, who died in January.

Lee’s partner saying it means a lot to see his art work inspire so many people.

“To make sure that art gets in people’s homes,” Lee’s partner Ken Cox said. “When people see his art, because he’s so detailed in everything he did, such a great artist, people with say that’s Sandy Lee’s art right there. Keep it in people’s mind. His memory live on.”

In addition to the impressive works of art, there was also a bluegrass band and several craft displays.