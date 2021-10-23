Hundreds gather in downtown Wilmington to watch Ironman 70.3 triathletes cross the finish line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The 2021 Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon brought hundreds of spectators to Downtown Wilmington today, to watch more than 2,500 triathletes cross the finish line.

The Ironman 70.3 kicked off in Wrightsville Beach, where the swimming portion took place. Competitors then grabbed their bikes for a ride through New Hanover County, briefly entering Pender County, then circling back to Wilmington to wrap the race up with a run, completing a total of 70.3 miles

- Advertisement -

Alex Williams and Nichad Davis were spectators at the triathlon, supporting a family member competing in the event, and glad to see him race after months of training.

“I will say I’m not only proud, but it’s really great to see the dedication that you put in,” said Alex Davis, spectator.

“We’ve seen him through multiple training sessions. I’ve seen him, you know, –push his body to new heights. So being a part of this as a family member to cheer him on is probably just a dream come true for us and for him,” said Nichad Davis, spectator.

Two finishers in the race traveled from out of state for the event. Both men are no strangers to triathlons, and said they enjoyed the course.

“Good energy out there, good music. It was, you know, overall a good race,” said Jack McGurrin, Ironman 70.3 finisher.

“It went by pretty fast. It felt like was always a tailwind, which was nice, and it was totally flat, except for the bridges. So, no complaints, it went by pretty quickly,” said Ian Machfawn, Ironman 70.3 finisher.

Ironman 70.3 finisher Jack McGurrin said he was thankful to see many spectators cheering the triathletes on, and hearing the stories of people overcoming health challenges to compete, inspiring others to become triathletes.

“It’s exciting, you see people like on the course in wheelchairs and saying you know ‘you’re my hero’, you know ‘do this for me’, etcetera. So, you know, kind of just doing it for all the people that can’t do it, and it’s a pleasure to be out there,” said McGurrin.

The race results will be made available 72 hours after the event.