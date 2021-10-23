Part of I-40 near Statesville closed through weekend as crews fix hole in bridge

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WSOC) — A large portion of Interstate 40 near Statesville will be closed through the weekend while road crews make emergency repairs to a bridge on the interstate.
A photo posted on Twitter by Iredell Firewire showed the apparent damage to the Beulah Road Bridge on I-40 just west of Statesville. The photo showed a chunk of the actual roadway on the bridge had fallen.
The Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes were closed at Exit 144 and were expected to remain so until noon on Monday while crews made repairs.