Part of I-40 near Statesville closed through weekend as crews fix hole in bridge

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WSOC) — A large portion of Interstate 40 near Statesville will be closed through the weekend while road crews make emergency repairs to a bridge on the interstate.

A photo posted on Twitter by Iredell Firewire showed the apparent damage to the Beulah Road Bridge on I-40 just west of Statesville. The photo showed a chunk of the actual roadway on the bridge had fallen.

- Advertisement -

The Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes were closed at Exit 144 and were expected to remain so until noon on Monday while crews made repairs.

Read more here.