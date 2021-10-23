Wilmington tree giveaway adds 1,000 trees to the area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Continuing its efforts to keep Wilmington’s tree canopy thriving after loss due to storms and age, the Alliance for Cape Fear trees held another tree giveaway today.

People lined up as much as 2 hours before the event began to ensure they received their prime pick of the 1,000 available trees.

Volunteers heled to distribute the trees quickly, with trees completely running out just a few hours into the giveaway.

Organizers say the demand for trees continues to remain high among the community.

“All these 1,000 trees will be added to our canopy,” organizer Connie Parker said. “We’re really, really excited about everybody’s enthusiasm for putting trees out.”

“If you watch any of the people coming out, they all had smiles on their face, Josh London with State Farm said. “They get to watch this sapling grow into something tremendous over the years.”

If you missed out on this tree event, the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees has another planned for November 13th.