Local organizations march to the polls in Wilmington for ‘Souls to the Polls”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The voting citizens in Wilmington were given one Sunday this electoral cycle to vote for the municipal election, and local organizations marched to the polls today encouraging people to vote.

The New Hanover County NAACP, the A. Philip Randolph Institute, Black Voters Matter, organizations in the National Pan Hellenic Council, and local churches all participated in “Souls to the Polls”.

The group marched socially distanced from St. Stephen AME Church in downtown Wilmington to Cape Fear Community College at 2nd and Red Cross Streets to cast their ballot.

“I am thankful to see the citizens of Wilmington have come out to exercise their right, and vote today,” said Deborah Dicks Maxwell, New Hanover County NAACP president.

“Souls to the Polls” is held every election cycle with a goal of motivating people to vote, hoping to increase voter turnout.

One participant, Acquinetta Beatty, said the march and rally emphasizes the importance of voting and early voting.

“It’s truly a pleasure, I just feel like it’s a great honor for us to be able to vote, and that that’s the thing we should do to help make sure that the future generations have an opportunity to have free will and choices, and that voting is going to make the difference in the long run,” said Acquinetta Beatty, participant.

Kelley Ahlers, a pastor with Grace United Methodist Church, said “Souls to the Polls” is a great opportunity to speak with other citizens about the issues they’re concerned about this election.

“The best thing about ‘Souls to the Polls’ day is we get to get together afterwards and during this time, and talk to our officials, talk to the ones who are hoping to get elected, and talk between ourselves on what we need to do to change the city and to make it better for everybody,” said Kelley Ahlers, a pastor with Grace United Methodist Church.

In front of CFCC, there were candidates, the New Hanover County Republic Party, New Hanover County Democratic Party, Black Lives Matter, and the National Black Leadership Caucus speaking to citizens about the election.