Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra fall matinee performed at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra took the stage today at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center for its fall matinee.

The Youth Orchestra, Junior Strings, and Rockestra performed selections by Astor Piazzolla, Gustav Holst, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Elton John.

The fall matinee was also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra and the first performance of its new Rockestra program. Executive director Liz Scanlon said members of the youth orchestras have been looking forward to their return to the big stage.

“It’s been 707 days since our youth orchestra have been able to perform together in large ensembles, and we are so thrilled to be back. Even after 6 rehearsals, which even for a big orchestra, is not enough time, and they sound amazing and wonderful,” said Liz Scanlon, Wilmington Symphony Orchestra executive director.

The Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra is made up of 9th-12th grade students, Junior Strings has 6th-8th grade students, and the Rockestra is for 7th -12th graders.