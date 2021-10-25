2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC elementary school, sheriff’s office says

RAEFORD, NC (WNCN) — Hoke County Schools has identified two teens who were found dead inside a car outside a school on Sunday.

The Hoke County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Debra Dowless, identified the children as Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez. Dowles said the two were 11th graders at Hoke County High School.

- Advertisement -

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating as of Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 800-block of Phillipi Church Road in Raeford on Sunday in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The address given by the sheriff’s office is that of Don Steed Elementary School.

Authorities said that deputies found two children – one male, one female – inside the vehicle. They requested help from EMS who responded to the scene and declared both children dead.

Dowles said in a Facebook post, “This is a great loss for our entire district family. We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the HCHS community in their time of need.”

School counselors will be available Monday and Tuesday for students and staff who need them.