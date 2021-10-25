2021 NC State Fair reports lowest total attendance since 2008

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — This year’s NC State Fair saw its lowest attendance since 2008, according to preliminary attendance numbers.

The fair said the numbers for its final weekend are not finalized. Still, that Saturday and Sunday saw the highest turnout this year.

The fair expects to have final attendance numbers by Oct. 27. In the meantime, the fair’s preliminary count places final attendance at 821,463. If that holds, it would be the lowest turnout since 2008 when 765,067 people went to the fair.

This year’s fair is the first in two years, because COVID-19 precautions forced organizers to abandon plans for a fair in 2020.

