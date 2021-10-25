9-foot gator taken away on ‘leash’ after stroll through Sunset Beach neighborhood

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY/WSOC) — Police along the North Carolina coast had to “walk” a large alligator to the pond after the reptile was spotted roaming a neighborhood.
The Sunset Beach Police Department posted a message on Facebook about the Oct. 15 encounter.
Police said they were called to Oyster Bay Drive after receiving several complaints about the 9-foot-long alligator.
Officers said the animal was wandering the neighborhood, had broken through the porch lattice at the reservation office, and had tried to get into the community pool.
Officers, from a safe distance, could be seen in a photo with what appeared to be a makeshift leash around the gator’s neck and were walking the animal to a nearby pond.