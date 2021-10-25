Bond raised for man charged with habitual DWI after fatal crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man charged with habitual DWI and second-degree murder in an incident on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Police say Tyler Owen Smith ran a red light in front of Independence Mall, hitting and killing 74-year-old Karen Cramer.

- Advertisement -

Officers arresting Smith after signs of impairment were detected, police say.

Smith’s initial bond of $800,000 was raised to $1.5 million by a judge. The district attorney’s office saying in court Smith’s record is one of the worst they have ever seen.

His next court appearance hasn’t yet been announced.