Comedian Ron White returning to the Wilson Center in January

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College says Ron White returns to Wilmington on January 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now, as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right.

Ron White began performing comedy in 1986 and was quickly opening for legendary comedians Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy. While eventually making the rounds as a comedy club headliner, in 2000, White was asked to join the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy.

The show toured for over three years to sold-out audiences in over 270 cities and grossed more than $35 million. White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and has consistently been one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.

Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. Please note that this is anticipated to be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.