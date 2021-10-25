Murals painted on Carolina Beach buildings showcase town’s history and charm

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Mural Project is continuing to add to its many works of art around town with the latest being painted last week at Kate’s Pancake House.

The most recent mural is the 5th one completed this year, and the 8th overall.

The project is the work of a Carolina Beach artist, recognizing the Venus Fly Trap as native to the area.

Three more murals are scheduled for next year, with Project Founder Maureen Lewis saying the works of art are important additions to the town.

“If you take a look at the eight murals we have in Carolina Beach, you’ll notice that each one is very distinct and different,” Lewis said. “Different styles celebrating what makes Carolina Beach so special.”

Lewis says they hope to have a mural next year painted by the children of Carolina Beach.

She also points out that the murals are a major economic driver that bring art-lovers to the area.