NHRMC hosting mobile mammogram event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health are hosting a Women’s Health and Wellness event from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday evening for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A mobile mammography bus will be on-site at the event, which will be on Field 2 of Robert Strange Park, 401 S. Eighth St., Wilmington. Our goal is to ensure women have access to breast health services, regardless of their ability to travel to a full-service imaging center.

The mobile mammography bus will accept walk-ins, but we encourage anyone interested to make an appointment in advance to ensure an appointment on-site. Financial assistance is available for those without insurance. To schedule a mammogram at the event, please call 910-721-1485.

Other event highlights include resources and education on common female health problems, healthy eating, and ways to prioritize self-care for better health. Vera Morris, a past Miss North Carolina USA and breast cancer awareness advocate, will serve as a guest speaker. Attendees can also participate in an Xtreme Hip Hop session on-site.

The Women’s Health and Wellness event is part of a three-year effort to advance health equity in breast cancer screening and prevention. Earlier this year, New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) was named a Community of Practice site by the American Cancer Society. NHRMC, now part of Novant Health, has partnered with the following community agencies on this effort: New Hanover County Health and Human Services, Going Beyond The Pink, and the Wilmington, North Carolina Chapter of The Links, Inc. This year, the partnership aims to increase the breast screening rate for eligible Latinas and African American women ages 50 to 74 in southeastern North Carolina.

Since 1990, breast cancer death rates have declined by 40% because of improvements in treatment and earlier detection. Yet Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, and Latinas are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer in advanced stages.

For more information about breast health screenings or to schedule your mammogram, visit here.