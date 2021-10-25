SC congresswoman seeks answers from Fauci over alleged puppy experiments

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace joined Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a .

The letter was sent to President Joe Biden and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases regarding the alleged infection of 44 beagle puppies with disease-causing parasites in order to test an experimental drug on them.

White Coat Waste claims the puppies were used in a Tunisia, North Africa, laboratory, and some of the dogs had their vocal cords removed, allegedly so scientists could work without incessant barking.

“We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary tax-payer funded experiments on dogs commissioned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,” the letter said.

