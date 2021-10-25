Three injured in shooting near festival in Tabor City

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people were shot just a few blocks away from where thousands gathered for a festival in Tabor City over the weekend, authorities say.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Lewis and 2nd streets.

Three people were shot, two of which were airlifted to a nearby hospital. The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Everyone is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested. However, a vehicle recovered in South Carolina believed to be connected to the shooting.

While the incident did not happened at the NC Yam Festival, it take place just a few blocks from where the majority of events were happening.

