Wilmington Police issue Silver Alert for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a man who has gone missing.

The police have issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Andrew Boyd, 62, who is 5’10” and 165 lbs. Police say Boyd has hazel eyes and brown hair, though his facial hair is lighter when grown.

- Advertisement -

Police say Boyd was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 in the 1900 block of W. Lake Shore Drive. Police do not know what exact clothing Boyd was wearing or in which direction he was traveling when last seen.

Police say Boyd suffers from cognitive impairment and favors his left arm due to a prior injury.

If you see Boyd, please call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.