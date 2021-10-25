Wilmington woman dies in car crash caused by drunk driver

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a car crash in Wilmington on Saturday.

The accident happened in the 1700 block of Independence Boulevard involving a three-car collision.

- Advertisement -

Karen Cramer, 74, of Wilmington, had just left the mall and was turning left onto Independence Boulevard.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Tyler Owen Smith, 30, of Leland, ran a red light crashing into Cramer’s car.

Police said she died at the scene and a passenger in her car was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Smith was given field sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested after signs of impairment were detected, police said. He was placed in the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 secured bond and charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Felony Death by Motor Vehicle

Habitual DWI

DWLR (Driving While License Revoked)

Impaired Revocation

Red Light Violation

The driver of the third vehicle was not seriously hurt.