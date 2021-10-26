2021 Cape Fear Heat Walk steps off from anywhere Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Heart Walk is Saturday at Veterans Hall on the Campus of UNCW, but this year you can walk anywhere you want!

The theme this year is ‘Heart Walk Here, There or Anywhere!’ It is an effort to offer maximum flexibility to those who are walking. You can begin at the UNCW Pop Up Start Line and walk anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. around the 3 mile routed trail. You can also walk where you are, in your own neighborhood and follow the walk on our event Facebook page.

The Heart Walk is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors and encouraging physical activity.

It is part of the American Heart Association’s year-long campaign to raise critical lifesaving funds to end heart diseases and stroke. Thomas Walsh, VP of Facilities and Support at NHNRMC is the Chair of the Event. With his leadership and the rest of the Heart Walk Committee, there are almost 80 teams signed up for the event. The walk event is free to attend, and you are encouraged to register and fundraise in advance.

For more information, to register, or to donate click here.