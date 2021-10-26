7-Eleven and Cook Out among new businesses planned for Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three new businesses have been announced for the Town of Leland.

According to the town’s economic and community development report, staff has continued working with Twin Rivers Capital on the development of a 4.68-acre site at the corner of Highway 17 and Ocean Gate Way to be named Leland Corners.

- Advertisement -

The land is presently owned by Lidl US Operations, LLC., the parent company of Lidl grocery store, and was voluntarily annexed into the town in November 2020.

The report states that Twin Rivers plans to purchase the property and put four retail businesses on the site, including 7-Eleven, Cookout, and Take 5 Oil Change. This will be 7-Eleven’s first store in Southeastern North Carolina.

Leland’s Economic and Community Development Director Gary Vidmar said other developments have been announced recently as well, like a Tru by Hilton Hotel in Waterford and Brunswick Beer and Cider Company in Brunswick Forest.

“With this growing population comes a desire and a need to fulfill their business needs and shopping needs. It’s a combination of filling the desires of the community as well as filling the needs of the general northern Brunswick County population,” Vidmar said.

Vidmar said some popular requests he hears is a TJ Maxx, Home Goods, and more fine dining options. Several residents share one common desire.

“I’m not sure what all they’re building over there but I’d like to see a Lowes or a Home Depot,” Warren Walker said.

“I think it would be great to have a home improvement store on this side of the bridge. Like a Home Depot or a Lowes,” Sarah Feid said.

“We’re hoping very soon to announce the development of a home improvement store. A well-known home improvement store here in Leland,” Vidmar said in response. “I’m not at liberty to announce it as of yet, but we’re very close. We’re conducting negotiations together with a developer that has property here in Leland.”

Many are looking forward to the development.

“I’ve lived out here and worked out here for a long time. I’ve seen a lot of new restaurants and businesses come through and it’s been good for the local economy,” Jimmy Miller said.

However, they do have questions.

“My main concern is the roads and everything. The infrastructure. I would hope they would fix all that before they get too big,” Walker said.

Vidmar said they are very aware and are addressing the challenges the growth presents for infrastructure.

“Our planning department is on top of that and making sure they’re working closely with DOT as well to ensure that our infrastructure and utilities are keeping up with the growth, getting out ahead of the growth rather than following it,” Vidmar said.