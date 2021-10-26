7-Eleven and Cookout among new businesses planned for Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three new businesses have been announced for the Town of Leland.

According to the town’s economic and community development report, staff has continued working with Twin Rivers Capital on the development of a 4.68-acre site at the corner of Highway 17 and Ocean Gate Way to be named Leland Corners.

The land is presently owned by Lidl US Operations, LLC., the parent company of Lidl grocery store, and was voluntarily annexed into the town in November 2020.

The report states that Twin Rivers plans to purchase the property and put four retail businesses on the site, including 7-Eleven, Cookout, and Take 5 Oil Change. This will be 7-Eleven’s first store in Southeastern North Carolina.