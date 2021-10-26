Convicted murderer granted parole, to be released in 2024

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than 30 years behind bars, a convicted murderer is getting out of prison.

In February 1987, Daniel Murphy was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Tuesday that Murphy has been granted parole.

The state’s current structured sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

He is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2024.