Drivers say some traffic lights causing delays on Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Drivers in the Town of Leland are saying some traffic lights are causing headaches.

Several people have called the WWAY Newsroom about traffic signals being out of sync and causing traffic back-ups on Highway 17.

- Advertisement -

WWAY reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and a spokesperson said the traffic signals at Olde Waterford Way were checked when the “No Turn on Red” signs were installed.

They said they haven’t seen any extraordinary back-ups, but they urge drivers who are experiencing this to note the time of day, the intersection it happened at, and let the NCDOT know so they can determine if and where the adjustments need to be made.

To report a problem, visit the “Malfunctioning Traffic Light” contact page on NCDOT’s website.