NC mom says 10-year-old son was grabbing mail when he was hit, killed by car

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina community is grieving after an elementary school student was killed when he was hit by a car last week, school district officials said.

Officials said 10-year-old Osdanis Hernandez was hit by a vehicle moments after being dropped off by a school bus on Mount Pleasant Road North near Mount Olive Road just after 4 p.m. Channel 9 learned the student may have been crossing the road for a second time to get the mail when he was hit.

Osdanis was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

School district officials say the school bus was not involved in the crash and was not at the scene when it happened.

