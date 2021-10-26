Netflix and Amazon donate to local non-profit after filming

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, Netflix and Amazon made donations to a local non-profit.

According to Wave Transit, Netflix’s Florida Man and Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty took over two bus stations for their film shoots recently.

After filming wrapped, Mobility Manager Brianna D’Itri said the crews donated $4,500 to Wave Transit’s non-profit: Making Waves.

The organization uses donations to give local non-profits like First Fruit, Coastal Horizons, and the Salvation Army subsidies for transportation fares.

“And so these transportation funds help people get outside the city center or into it and get to work,” said D’Itri. “It provides a critical resources for folks who maybe can’t afford to have a car. Or for whom a regular bus fare is too expensive sometimes.”

According to D’Itri, Making Waves will be able to give thousands of bus fares using the donations.