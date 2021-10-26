NEW DETAILS: Leland Christian Academy sends compliance letter to state regarding violations

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — We have an update to a story regarding Leland Christian Academy and the violations it received during a recent visit by the NC Division of Child Development and Early Education, which is a division of NCDHHS.

The state made an unannounced visit to LCA on October 14 over concerns that staff child ratios are not being followed during operating hours and that children are not being adequately supervised.

According to a summary of the visit, a 2-year-old classroom was left out of ratio last week when a staff member left at her scheduled time to get off work. One teacher was left supervising 16 children, 2 years of age, for approximately 5 minutes in the afternoon. Another staff member stated she has been left out of ratio with 7 children, 1 to 2 years of age, in the mornings on more than one occasion.

The summary also states that earlier in the month, a staff member was found lying on the floor beside a child with her eyes closed. This staff member was in the room by herself with four one-year-olds.

The state noted these two violations must be corrected immediately.

During a follow up visit two days later, the state noted that the staff/child ratios were maintained, and adequate supervision was observed, but required a compliance letter including detailed information about how the violations have been corrected and how compliance will be maintained in the future.

WWAY has received a copy of the letter below.

N.C. Dept. of Child Development & Early Education

2201 Mail Service Center

333 East Six Forks Road

Raleigh, NC 27699-2200

October 18, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

This letter is in response to our compliance visit by April Lester on 10/12/21.

Regarding Allegation 2: Concerns of proper staff/child ratios.

The immediate issue was resolved by the Office Staff within five minutes of being made

aware that there was a problem. To avoid this happening in the future, we have hired, and

continue to seek, additional employees in order to bolster our staff numbers. Should we find it impossible to find the additional qualified staff needed to maintain proper ratios, we are prepared to cut back on the number of children that we are serving by closing some classrooms and reallocating those staff members to other classrooms.

Regarding Allegation 3: Concerns that children are not adequately supervised.

The immediate issue was resolved by a member of the Office Staff upon observing the

behavior. To avoid future situations, this staff person was reminded that this behavior could

not be tolerated, and plans are being made, as a reminder to all, to coach the entire staff on acceptable and unacceptable behaviors while they are supervising children.

We have also implemented periodic check-ins during naptime and at other junctures

throughout the day to make certain that standards and procedures are being maintained.

We hope this shows our commitment to comply with the regulations set forth by the DCDEE.

Regards,

Leland Christian Academy Board