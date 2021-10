NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities responded to an overturned cement truck on River Road Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet by the Wilmington Fire Department, crews were on the scene of River Road near Sandalwood Way around 10:40 a.m. for an overturned fully loaded cement truck.

- Advertisement -

Police then posted on Twitter around 11:30 a.m. that River Road southbound at Pier Master Point is closed due to the accident.

You are asked to avoid the area.