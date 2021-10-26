Woman remembers father killed in Holly Ridge plane crash

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — Families are still grieving after a deadly plane crash in Holly Ridge last week.

Since Thursday’s crash, 20-year-old Camryn Hobbes says her family is in shock. Her father, a Hampstead resident named Jamie Hobbes, was killed in Thursday’s plane crash. Her 13-year-old brother and his friend were also severely injured.

She and her father’s friend, Scot Seifer said he was the life of the party and adventurer.

“He loved boating…he loved to water ski.. and he loved to have fun,” Seifer smiled. “He was always acting silly.”

Camryn will always will always remember her dad as the person she could always go to.

“I could talk to him about anything. You know? Just talk. I mean, that man was my best friend. So, it’s a little different,” she said.

Thursday, October 21, Hobbes said her father, brother, and brother’s friend planned on flying with a family friend in a small plane around the Pender County and Holly Ridge area.

She said their last conversation was about dinner that night.

“That night. And I called him and said, hey I need something for my recipe. And he said, alright I’ll be home by six with some honey for you.”

Hours passed with no word from her father or brother. A coworker sent her an article about a small plane crashing at a nearby airport. Soon after, she and her mother got a call.

“The kids were on the way to the hospital,” she said. “I called my dad, and he didn’t answer, obviously. It’s one of those things where you don’t know what to do. You can’t cry. You can’t breathe. You can’t talk.”

The same day, Camryn was informed her father and the pilot, Will Roberts died in the crash.

Just days after his death, Camryn misses her dad and wishes her best friend were still here for all of life’s little moments.

“That was Dad’s big thing,” she said. “He always wanted to see us fall in love and you know, be happy with someone, and think that was the thing that was really hard for me. He won’t be there to walk me down the aisle.”

Hobbes’ funeral will be held in Surf City Wednesday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.