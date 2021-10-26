Women’s health and wellness event targets minorities in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center hosted a Women’s Health and Wellness event, making it easier for women to get mammograms.

The event, held at Robert Strange Park on 8th street from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. featured a mobile mammography bus, a hip-hop dance exercise class, and several booths with health and wellness information.

Community engagement manager Sarah Arthur says it’s part of a three-year effort to advance health equity in breast cancer screening and prevention.

“We are particularly focused on African American and Latina women. African American women are 40 percent more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage of breast cancer, so we want to make sure that we reach them where they are,” Arthur said. “Having units like this in your neighborhood is much more likely to get turnout compared to having someone come to the office.”

Arthur says based on the turnout Monday night, they plan to hold the event again next year.