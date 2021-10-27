AG Stein says not enough progress being made on clearing NC’s rape kit backlog

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is asking for more money and resources to handle the backlog of rape kits and the new ones coming in.

Back in 2019, a new law was meant to address the issue. While Stein said progress has been made, he’s asking for more money and resources to address the issue.

“Sometimes I feel like there is no justice for sexual assault victims,” Krista Maiden said.

She knows that firsthand. She told CBS 17 she was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted back in 2015.

“It was extremely violent, I thought he was going to kill me,” she said.

She said she didn’t know her attacker. It happened near Uptown Charlotte and it took two years for the results of the rape kit to come back.

