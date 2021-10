WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An athlete competing in the Ironman 70.3 North Carolina was rescued after falling from a bridge in Wilmington over the weekend.

The Wilmington Fire Department says the man fell into a marshy area near the bridge at MLK Parkway and McRae Street Saturday morning.

Crews performed a high angle rope rescue and safely removed the man from the marsh area.