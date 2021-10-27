Carolina Beach selects new company to manage parking services

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach has announced a new parking management system for the 2022 tourist season.

Town council voted to terminate their contract with Reef Parking last month, citing maintenance issues and lost revenue.

Council voted this week to sign on with Pivot Parking, who also works with Wrightsville Beach and Surf City.

According to council members, Carolina Beach decided to go with Pivot because of its experience in small beach town parking.

The vision for next year includes clearly marked parking lots and advertised prices, making parking easier for residents and visitors.