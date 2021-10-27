Gov. Cooper says ‘it’s good news’ in fight against COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen praised results of the ongoing battle against COVID-19 but said there was still work to be done.

“It’s good news. We’re relieved to see fewer people requiring hospital care and ICU beds for COVID-19,” Cooper said.

Cohen went over the most recent stats and showed significant drops in positive COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions of people with COVID-related symptoms. However, the rate of COVID-19 across the state remains in the CDC’s red zone.

All but two of North Carolina’s 100 counties have high or substantial community viral transmission. Cohen said that means it’s important for everyone in those counties to continue wearing masks indoors.

Both Cooper and Cohen praised the effectiveness of all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“Right now, every unvaccinated person is another foothold allowing this virus to regain strength,” Cooper said.

Cohen pointed out that the youngest eligible North Carolinians are a large portion of the unvaccinated population. Just 42 percent of people age 12-17 and just 46 percent of those age 18-24 are vaccinated.

Cohen said it’s as vital for young North Carolinians to be vaccinated as older citizens.