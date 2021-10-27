Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College says Mannheim Steamroller has added a second show.

This concert will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. This new matinee performance is in addition to their sold-out show at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

Mannheim Steamroller is bringing their holiday tour to fans in the Cape Fear region.

Tickets are on sale now.

Note that this is anticipated to be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show. Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at (910) 362-7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.