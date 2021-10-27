NC Works resource fair showcased dozens of local organizations and agencies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Today, dozens of organizations and agencies gathered at Port City Community church for an open air resource fair.

The event was hosted by NC Works, with a goal of showcasing resources available in New Hanover and Brunswick Counties. Health care, legal aid, and domestic violence shelters were some of the groups there.

Verna Jones with NC Works says events like this help answer a variety of questions people may have because of the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic, different organizations have different hours, some of them are virtual, some of us are back to the office, and we have a lot of customers who will ask –you know, if particular organizations are open or how they’re operating,” said Verna Jones, NC Works.

Those attending had the option to get a COVID-19 test, and get a $10 visa gift card.