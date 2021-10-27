Tennessee non-profit sponsors local WWII veteran’s trip to Pearl Harbor

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A veteran in Hampstead is getting a chance to go on a “Trip of Honor” to Pearl Harbor, for the 80th anniversary ceremony of the day that will live in infamy.

96-year-old Louis Bourgault served as a Marine in Bougainville, Guam, and Iwo Jima during World War II.

“I consider this to be an honor and a privilege, a privilege and an honor, whichever way you want to put it,” said Louis Bourgault, WWII veteran. “I can’t get over all the attention that’s being paid to us World War II Veterans lately, 30 years ago if I said to somebody I’m a WWII veteran, they’d say ‘so what.'”

Thanks to a Tennessee based non-profit, “Forever Young Veterans”, that sends veterans on trips, Bourgault will be going the “Trip of Honor” with 12 other world war two veterans, after the non-profit received a special invitation to 80th anniversary ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“They were wanting to just have as many WWII veterans to come and just celebrate them, because they’re in their upper 90’s now. The veterans we are taking are 94-99, and what a wonderful gift to say come to the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and let us just honor you for everything you’ve done for our country,” said Diane Hight, “Forever Young Veterans” founder.

Bourgault said founder of “Forever Young Veterans”, Diane Hight, reached out to him after his friend gave her his name and contact information, recommending him as a trip recipient.

“She gave me a call and immediately we hit it off in the conversation, and before I knew it I agreed to go on a trip, of course it took a lot of arm twisting,” said Bourgault.

Hight says the group is now raising $2,800 per person to sponsor each of their trips, which includes airfare, hotel, transportation, meals, and the ability to bring one companion.

“I know what it’s like to live with someone that has wounds from war. So, to be able to take these combat vets to Pearl Harbor, and a lot of them were there for a very, very, short time in Hawaii, and they’ve never returned, it is such a wonderful thing,” said Hight.

Bourgault says he is thankful for the opportunity to go on the trip, and fellowship with other veterans.

“I’m really happy to be going, it gives a chance to honor those guys that lost their lives at Pearl Harbor, and since then,” said Bourgault.

The trip for the 13 veterans will be from December 3 – December 8. Included in the group is a Pearl Harbor survivor, two Iwo Jima Marines, and men who also fought at Okinawa, Guadalcanal, and Leyte. The “Trip of Honor” will include attending the 80th Anniversary Ceremony and Parade, National Memorial Pacific Cemetery, Boat Tour around Battleship Row/USS Arizona, Oahu Island Tour, an a tour of the USS Missouri battleship.

You can contact founder Diane Hight at 901-406-4220 for more information.