UNCW investigating five alleged sex offenses on campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW police are investigating five separate sex offenses reported within the past month.

According to the UNCW crime log, four of the incidents were reported at Seahawk Crossing and one at Seahawk Village.

On October 21, Interim Police Chief Chris Bertram sent the following campus safety message to students:

Campus Safety Message

Five allegations of sexual misconduct and interpersonal violence have been reported to the University Police Department over the last month on campus at UNCW. The incidents did not involve unknown respondents/perpetrators or an ongoing threat to the campus community. The university reviews each incident that is reported to staff to ensure the individuals involved have the opportunity to connect with law enforcement, utilize institutional formal processes including investigation, and receive supportive measures. Several of those individuals are working with law enforcement or other entities.

If you or someone you know experiences sexual misconduct or interpersonal violence, including sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, or stalking, there are several resources on campus that can respond and assist with those situations.

The University Police Department is a fully sworn law enforcement agency that can take reports and engage in formal investigative activity. UPD can be reached by dialing 911 in an emergency or by dialing 910.962.2222 for non-emergency calls.

The Office of Title IX and Clery Compliance can provide interim accommodations as well as a formal process through UNCW to address incidents of sexual misconduct. Reports can be submitted on the Title IX website and identified complainants (victims) will receive a reach out from the office to engage with the services.

CARE is a confidential resource for any students, faculty, or staff that have been impacted by sexual misconduct or interpersonal violence. They have two full-time, professional advocates who can assist with safety planning and exploring law enforcement, medical, and Title IX options.

The Student Health Center and the Counseling Center are two other confidential resources that can support students who have experienced sexual misconduct or interpersonal violence and need support.

In addition to the aforementioned resources, emergency call boxes are located throughout campus and can be found on the campus map. Upon pushing a button on a call box, an individual will be contacted by the University Police Department and an officer will respond to the location. Additionally, you can utilize the LiveSafe app, which is a free app with features including: