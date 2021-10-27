WPD: 17-year-old injured in shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting.

A WPD spokeswoman said police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of Greendale Drive at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by EMS to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD said the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

If you have any information contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for 100% anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.