Brunswick County high schoolers learn about local manufacturing industry

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thursday was Manufacturing Day at Brunswick Community College. Dozens of students from three high schools got to tour Brunswick County-based manufacturing companies.

Students from West, South, and North Brunswick High schools toured HSM Machine Works, Pacon Manufacturing, and Flow Sciences.

A presentation was given at BCC’s Leland Center, where they were able to look at some of the machine technology labs.

BCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development Greg Bland spoke about local career and education opportunities after graduation.

“Raising awareness is everybody’s responsibility, and I’m really happy to be a part of raising awareness that there are great jobs in Brunswick County, there’s year-round work and family-sustaining wages,” Bland said.

