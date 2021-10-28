DA: Officers involved in August shooting won’t face charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two law enforcement officers will not face any charges following a shooting near downtown Wilmington in August, according to the district attorney’s office.

On August 4, Deputy S. Taylor of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and A. Vrooman of the Wilmington Police Department fired their guns, hitting John Rukosky.

- Advertisement -

A report by the State Bureau of Investigation was delivered to the District Attorney’s Office this week.

“The review of that report revealed that Deputy Taylor and Officer Vrooman were justified in the discharge of their weapons, and that this use of force was consistent with their training,” a release from the DA stated. “As a result, neither law enforcement officer will face criminal charges for their conduct.”

Rukosky has pending charges which include assault with a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, reckless driving, and two counts of failure to heed a light or siren. Rukosky’s next court date is November 4.