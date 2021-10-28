Deputies search for missing 45-year-old Supply man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man has been reported missing after he was supposed to drive to Conway, SC but never show up.

The Brunswick County Sheriffs Office says 45-year-old Christopher Michael Moro was last seen at his home on Varnamtown Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say he was supposed to have driven his work van to Conway, but did not.

Moro is described as 6 ft tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes and red/auburn hair.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Mabe at (910) 269-5349 or call 911.