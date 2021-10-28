Illinois hospital holds NICU Halloween costume contest

OAK LAWN, IL (WLS) — The littlest babies at Advocate Children’s Hospital are part of a special Halloween costume contest.

The hospital is showing off the first costumes for the preemies in their NICU. Their parents were invited to dress their babies up and photograph them as part of a social media contest.



Costumes include superheroes, athletes and even Twinkies.

The competition was put on hold in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, but has been brought back with extra safety precautions in place.

You can vote for your favorite costume by liking photos on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s Facebook page. The photos with the most likely by 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.