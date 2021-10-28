NCDOT nixes proposal for roundabout in Chadbourn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is no longer going to pursue the construction of a roundabout in Chadbourn.

After further study, the state told WWAY on Thursday that the current all-way stop at US 74/76 and Peacock Road will be sufficient for traffic flow and volume through 2040.

The proposal led to concerns from the owners of “Peacock Stop” convenience store with fears it would hurt business and eliminate parking spaces.

“This is a good example of the department being responsive to the community and ensuring an intersection is a long-term, viable and safe solution for traffic,” the spokesman wrote to WWAY.