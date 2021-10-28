North Carolina nanny seen on video trying to force-feed child

NEW BERN, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse after the parents she works for as a nanny caught her on video trying to force-feed their toddler and at one point restraining one of the child’s arms, police said.

The woman was arrested Wednesday night by New Bern police, news outlets reported.

Max and Laura Oglesby said they were at work on Tuesday evening and used a break to watch their son on their nanny cam.

On the video, the nanny is shown putting and holding food into the child’s mouth as he screamed and tried to get out of the high chair. At one point, the nanny is seen restraining the child’s right arm.

Max Oglesby said he and his wife went home and called his mother to relieve the nanny. The parents also said they found bruises on their son.

The couple took the video to New Bern police who ended up charging the nanny, who was released from jail after posting a $2,500 secured bond. Her next court date is Nov. 8.