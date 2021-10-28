Sampson County man plays $10 scratch-off, wins ‘jumbo’ $1 million prize

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earl Smith of Clinton tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Smith purchased his lucky Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Express Market #3 on Russell Street in Clinton. He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the option of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

Jumbo Bucks launched in April with eight top prizes of $1 million. Two more remain to be claimed.